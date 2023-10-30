Storm Ciarán forecast: Met Office reveal when and where storm will hit UK

By Hope Wilson

Storm Ciarán will bring wind and rain this week which is set to batter the UK.

The Met Office have named Storm Ciarán as they reveal that the UK should prepare for heavy rain and strong winds this week.

The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 90mph in some areas as well as rain and flooding. This is the second storm to hit the country this month after Storm Babet brought torrential rain and wind to every corner of the UK.

Currently there are Amber weather warnings for rain in parts of Northern Ireland for Monday 30 October and Tuesday 31 October, with Yellow weather warnings being issued for parts of England and Wales on Wednesday 1 November, Thursday 2 November and Friday 4 November.

The forecast for this week will see up to 40 to 60mm of rain in some areas as the storm makes its way across the country.

Storm Ciarán is set to bring heavy rain and wind to England, Northern Ireland and Wales with various weather warnings in place. Picture: Getty

When will Storm Ciarán hit?

An Amber weather warning for heavy rain is in place in Northern Ireland on Monday 30 October beginning at 21:00 finishing on Tuesday 31 October at 09:00.

Parts of England and Wales have been issued a Yellow weather warning for Monday 30 October until 18:00.

There is also another Yellow weather warning for rain in place from Wednesday 1 November starting at 18:00 until Friday 3 November at 06:00 in some areas, while the wind warning will end on Thursday 2 November at 23:59.

The Met Office have issued both Amber and Yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

Where will Storm Ciarán hit?

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

The whole of Northern Ireland is under a weather warning on Tuesday 31 October and Wednesday November 1, while parts of Southern England will be affected on Wednesday November 1.

Thursday will see areas of North East England be under a Yellow weather warning on both Thursday November 2 and Friday November 3.

Storm Ciarán comes after Storm Babet brought extreme winds and rain to the whole of the UK, leading many areas to be evacuated. Picture: Getty

What has the Met Office said about Sorm Ciarán?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: "Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.

"This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so."