South Western Railway workers to go on 27-day strike this December

6 November 2019, 16:24

South Western Railway have announced plans to strike this December (stock image)
South Western Railway have announced plans to strike this December (stock image). Picture: Getty

South Western Railways have announced strike plans for December - here's everything you need to know

Workers on South Western Railway, one of the UK's biggest commuter lines, have announced strike plans for December.

The RMT Union has said that it will strike for 27 days in the final month of the year, in the long-running dispute over the future role of guards on trains.

South Western, who operate 600,000 passenger journeys daily and run out of the UK's busiest station London Waterloo, have previously been forced to cut half of time-tabled services in similar circumstances, meaning that there could be significant disruption over the Christmas period.

South Western Railway will start striking on 2 December (stock image)
South Western Railway will start striking on 2 December (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will the South Western strikes run?

Strikes will run from 2 December until new year, but they will break for the general election - which takes place on 12 December. It will also break for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, during which time there are no trains running anyway.

The strikes could disrupt rail users over the Christmas period (stock image)
The strikes could disrupt rail users over the Christmas period (stock image). Picture: Getty

Mick Cash, The RMT general secretary, said: “Our members have been left with no choice but to call a further 27 days of strike action on South Western Railway.

“At the last meeting we held with SWR principles in agreements were made in good faith with the company’s negotiating team and we now feel hugely let down again. As long as the company continues to refuse to give assurances on the future operational role of the guard we will remain in dispute.”

