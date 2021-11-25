UK weather forecast: Met office predicts snow will hit Britain this weekend as temperatures plunge

25 November 2021, 08:55

Snow is expected in the UK this weekend
Snow is expected in the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty Images
When is it going to snow in the UK and what has the Met Office said? Here's what we know about the weather forecast...

It’s time to get those Christmas trees up, because things are about to get very wintery this weekend.

In fact, forecasters are predicting snow could fall as early as Friday in England as temperatures plummet.

So, when will it snow this week? Here’s what the Met Office forecast says…

Will it snow this weekend?

The Met Office has said flurries of snow are expected across the whole of the UK this weekend.

Snow is predicted across the UK this weekend
Snow is predicted across the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Their outlook for Saturday to Monday states: “Cold Saturday with mixture of rain, sleet and snow showers, accompanied by gales.

“Improving through Sunday; widely fine after frosty start, but further cloud/rain slowly spreading in from the west.”

And higher ground will see snow a little bit earlier, with the forecast for Friday stating: “Rain, some heavy, moving south, then colder with blustery heavy showers, falling as snow over high ground.

“Severe gales into northern areas with blizzards in the Scottish mountains later.”

Meanwhile, Netweather predicts a 30 per cent chance of snow reaching London on Friday followed by an 80 per cent chance on Saturday.

Up to 20inches of snow could fall in Scotland
Up to 20inches of snow could fall in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

WX Charts show snowflakes making their way towards the capital from the Welsh coast.

The maps also show the West Midlands may be hit by up to six centimetres of the white stuff, while The Weather Outlook predicts up to 20 inches on high ground in Scotland.

Sky News weather presenter Joanna Robinson said: "It will feel raw in the strong northerly winds.

"In terms of snow, it's challenging to forecast even just a few days ahead, with often marginal conditions across the UK.

"Friday and Saturday look much more unsettled, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. Where snow does fall, it is likely to be transient and confined to higher ground."

