Britain set for hottest day of the year today with scorching temperatures sweeping the country

6 May 2022, 08:05

Brits could be set for the hottest day of the year so far
Brits could be set for the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

UK weather: the mercury looks set to reach the early twenties later today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters have predicted that today could be the hottest of the year so far, with temperatures potentially soaring into the mid-twenties.

Parts of the South East of England could be hotter than Majorca this afternoon, and the warm weather is set to continue into next week due to south westerly winds around the Azores.

As reported by the Mirror, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth has warned Brits to remember to apply sun cream in the heat.

Brits have been enjoying warmer-than-average temperatures this week
Brits have been enjoying warmer-than-average temperatures this week. Picture: Alamy

"UV levels will likely be high," she said. "Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended."

She added that, if the hottest day of the year doesn't fall on Friday, it's 'likely' that it will occur at some point this week.

The hottest day of the year so far fell on April 15, with a high of 23.4C being recorded at St James's Park, London.

The warmer temperatures are set to continue into the next week
The warmer temperatures are set to continue into the next week. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster said that temperatures are expected to be "much warmer than average" through May.

She added: "Average temperatures at this point in early May is about 17C for London and somewhere around 15C outside of that.

"It’s quite likely we’ll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Morrisons pitches last-ditch rescue deal for ailing convenience retailer McColl’s

UK & World

EU's Russia oil ban in jeopardy as Hungary rejects sanction as 'atomic bomb' for economy

UK & World

'Destruction of UK pig sector' looms unless Tesco pulls its weight, chain is warned

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Scarlett is played by Tabitha Byron in EastEnders

How old is EastEnders' Scarlett Butcher and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street

Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role

TV & Movies

Frankie joined EastEnders in 2020

How old is Frankie Lewis in EastEnders and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Rachel Riley joined Anna Whitehouse for episode 11 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Rachel Riley joins Anna Whitehouse for episode 11

Celebrities

The woman won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Watch the incredible moment a woman finds out she's won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Lifestyle

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from Rodney Blackstock

TV & Movies

Prue Leith has warned about the dangers of digital cookies

Prue Leith is helping the nation understand digital cookies

Celebrities

Carol compared tablets to dummies during a debate on Loose Women

Loose Women's Carol McGiffin compares letting kids play with tablets to 'giving them a dummy'

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue and white print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for a brain injury charity

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner raising money for brain injury charity after boyfriend's car crash

Gogglebox

Ben Shephard has shared a tribute to a contestant on Tipping Point

Tipping Point’s Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant who passed away after filming

TV & Movies

Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain Dingle?

TV & Movies

Here's where the couples from Temptation Island season 3 are now

Temptation Island season 3: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?

TV & Movies

Jonathan Goodwin is said to be remaining 'positive' despite the traumatic events

Britain's Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin left paralysed after escapology act goes wrong

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her split from Eddie

Denise Van Outen says 'worst part' of split from Eddie Boxshall was telling her daughter

Celebrities