Britain set for hottest day of the year today with scorching temperatures sweeping the country

Brits could be set for the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

UK weather: the mercury looks set to reach the early twenties later today.

Forecasters have predicted that today could be the hottest of the year so far, with temperatures potentially soaring into the mid-twenties.

Parts of the South East of England could be hotter than Majorca this afternoon, and the warm weather is set to continue into next week due to south westerly winds around the Azores.

As reported by the Mirror, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth has warned Brits to remember to apply sun cream in the heat.

Brits have been enjoying warmer-than-average temperatures this week. Picture: Alamy

"UV levels will likely be high," she said. "Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended."

She added that, if the hottest day of the year doesn't fall on Friday, it's 'likely' that it will occur at some point this week.

The hottest day of the year so far fell on April 15, with a high of 23.4C being recorded at St James's Park, London.

The warmer temperatures are set to continue into the next week. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster said that temperatures are expected to be "much warmer than average" through May.

She added: "Average temperatures at this point in early May is about 17C for London and somewhere around 15C outside of that.

"It’s quite likely we’ll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK."