Met Office issue Yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding

18 September 2023, 13:19

Met Office issues rain warning

By Hope Wilson

The Yellow weather warning is in place for the next two days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning as heavy rain is set to batter the UK.

Parts of northwest England and Wales are predicted to have the most amount of rainfall, which may lead to some flooding.

The warning is in place from Tuesday 06:00 - Wednesday 18:00, with as much as 150-200mm of rainfall expected in some locations.

The Met Office have said: "Tuesday and Wednesday will see rain and windier conditions spread from the west across most parts of the UK, marking a return to more traditional autumnal weather."

It's set to be a wet few days according to the Met Office
It's set to be a wet few days according to the Met Office. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "This rainfall – associated with the remnants ex-Hurricane Lee – will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales and northwest England.

"Some surface-water and river flooding is possible in these areas, with a Yellow weather warning in force for much of Tuesday and Wednesday."

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Getty

The Met Office added: "Later in the week, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in places during Thursday and Friday.

"David Oliver is a Deputy Chief Forecaster with the Met Office. He added: 'Although the forecast contains the potential for further thundery showers later in the week, these are not expected to be of the magnitude of those seen over the weekend, but some localised impacts should be expected.'"

The Met Office say that the public should expect the following:

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely."

The public have been told to expect flooding
The public have been told to expect flooding. Picture: Alamy

These conditions are due to Hurricane Lee which hit the US and Canada last week.

This weather is in stark contrast to the September heatwave earlier this month which saw temperatures reach 32.5C in some areas in the UK.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barry Bennell: Paedophile former football coach has died in prison

UK & World

Iran-US prisoner swap represents delicate diplomatic move

UK & World

Man 'raped near Edgware underground station' - as images show person police want to trace

UK & World

Scottish football team jokingly accuse Elon Musk of 'stealing' their logo for SpaceX

UK & World

Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison resigns due to chronic migraine

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia stars have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford

Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Showbiz

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ellie Leach smiling on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards alongside a selfie picture where she wears a black lace top that's see-through.

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street and why?

Showbiz

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach dressed in party dresses in a garden

How do Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach know one another?

Showbiz

The Great British Insulation Scheme will run until March 2026.

What is the Great British Insulation Scheme? New energy plans explained

Lifestyle

Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson have discussed how they approached Ella's wedding on the show

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

TV & Movies

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

TV & Movies

The frustrated mum was sick of her daughter's teacher re-styling her hair.

Mum furious as teacher repeatedly re-styles daughter's hair at school

Parenting