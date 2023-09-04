How long will the heatwave last in the UK? Met Office latest forecast

Hotter temperatures to come in Met Office weather forecast

By Alice Dear

The Met Office have forecast the September heatwave will keep temperatures high through the week and into the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK is set to bask in soaring temperatures of up to 32C this week as summer weather finally arrives with a highly-anticipated heatwave.

According to the Met Office, high pressure is expected to bring widespread warm weather, and while The South will see the highest temperatures, the heat will travel to The North as well.

The high temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England.

The last time the UK experienced 30C heat was back at the start of July, with the summer months proving a disappointment.

There is potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England. Picture: Getty

How long will the heatwave last?

The UK's September heatwave is expected to last throughout this week and over the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week for much of the country, with The South experiencing temperatures as high as 32C.

The good news for working people and students back to school this week is that the hot weather its expected to carry into the weekend, with highs of 27C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week's weather is more of a mystery as people across the UK wait for longer forecasts.

Temperatures are set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Picture: Met Office

How hot will it be this week?

Monday 4th September

High temp: 28C

Tuesday 5th September

High temp: 27C

Wednesday 6th September

High temp: 30C

Thursday 7th September

High temp: 29C

Friday 8th September

High temp: 28C

Saturday 9th September

High temp: 26C

Sunday 10th September

High temp: 26C

Read more: