How long will the heatwave last in the UK? Met Office latest forecast
4 September 2023, 11:46 | Updated: 4 September 2023, 12:44
Hotter temperatures to come in Met Office weather forecast
The Met Office have forecast the September heatwave will keep temperatures high through the week and into the weekend.
Listen to this article
The UK is set to bask in soaring temperatures of up to 32C this week as summer weather finally arrives with a highly-anticipated heatwave.
According to the Met Office, high pressure is expected to bring widespread warm weather, and while The South will see the highest temperatures, the heat will travel to The North as well.
The high temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
The last time the UK experienced 30C heat was back at the start of July, with the summer months proving a disappointment.
How long will the heatwave last?
The UK's September heatwave is expected to last throughout this week and over the weekend.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week for much of the country, with The South experiencing temperatures as high as 32C.
The good news for working people and students back to school this week is that the hot weather its expected to carry into the weekend, with highs of 27C expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Next week's weather is more of a mystery as people across the UK wait for longer forecasts.
- What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?
- 8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave
- Revealed: Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?
How hot will it be this week?
Monday 4th September
- High temp: 28C
Tuesday 5th September
- High temp: 27C
Wednesday 6th September
- High temp: 30C
Thursday 7th September
- High temp: 29C
Friday 8th September
- High temp: 28C
Saturday 9th September
- High temp: 26C
Sunday 10th September
- High temp: 26C
Read more:
- UK weather: Heatwave could bring highest temperature of the year this week
- Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave
- You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave