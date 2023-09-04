How long will the heatwave last in the UK? Met Office latest forecast

4 September 2023, 11:46 | Updated: 4 September 2023, 12:44

Hotter temperatures to come in Met Office weather forecast

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Met Office have forecast the September heatwave will keep temperatures high through the week and into the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to bask in soaring temperatures of up to 32C this week as summer weather finally arrives with a highly-anticipated heatwave.

According to the Met Office, high pressure is expected to bring widespread warm weather, and while The South will see the highest temperatures, the heat will travel to The North as well.

The high temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England.

The last time the UK experienced 30C heat was back at the start of July, with the summer months proving a disappointment.

There is potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England
There is potential for the mercury to reach up to 32C in southern parts of the England. Picture: Getty

How long will the heatwave last?

The UK's September heatwave is expected to last throughout this week and over the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week for much of the country, with The South experiencing temperatures as high as 32C.

The good news for working people and students back to school this week is that the hot weather its expected to carry into the weekend, with highs of 27C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week's weather is more of a mystery as people across the UK wait for longer forecasts.

Temperatures are set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week
Temperatures are set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Picture: Met Office

How hot will it be this week?

Monday 4th September

  • High temp: 28C

Tuesday 5th September

  • High temp: 27C

Wednesday 6th September

  • High temp: 30C

Thursday 7th September

  • High temp: 29C

Friday 8th September

  • High temp: 28C

Saturday 9th September

  • High temp: 26C

Sunday 10th September

  • High temp: 26C

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

Which schools are affected by RAAC? Full list of schools hit by concrete crisis

Spanish men's team express solidarity with women after Luis Rubiales kiss

UK & World

Darren Jacques: Disqualified driver guilty over death of five-year-old Layton Darwood

UK & World

Steve Harwell: Smash Mouth frontman dies aged 56

Showbiz

Some crimes will not be investigated in Scotland as part of pilot project

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023

Lifestyle

Why did Gino D'Acampo quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

Why did Gino D'Acampo quit Gordon Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

Showbiz

The guest was stunned by the valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest left stunned by value of damaged Omega watch that was run over by a lawnmower

Lifestyle

Adam Thomas says he's still 'struggling' with pain after chronic illness diagnosis

Adam Thomas says he's still 'struggling' with pain after chronic illness diagnosis

Showbiz

Joe Swash has spoken out about travelling with his young children

Joe Swash hits back after being dad-shamed on flight with Stacey Solomon and their children

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing at their usual times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes this week

TV & Movies

The Radford's have been hit with a huge medical bill

Radford family hit with huge health bill after granddaughter falls ill in Florida

Celebrities

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has given fans a health update

Celine Dion's sister gives health update as star battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Showbiz

National Cinema Day is held every year

National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

Showbiz

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

Showbiz

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

Lifestyle

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Showbiz