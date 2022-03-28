UK weather: Snow to hit this week as temperatures plummet

28 March 2022, 07:30 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 10:28

Snow is heading for the UK next week
Snow is heading for the UK next week.
Snow could fall in parts of the UK this week, with temperatures set to fall over the coming days.

It looks like the weather is set to take a dramatic turn by the end of the week.

We’ve been enjoying glorious sunshine over the past few days, but these Spring conditions will be replaced by snow.

According to forecasters, cold air is arriving from Monday and will persist throughout the week.

In fact, the Met Office has even predicted snow flurries, which will hit Scotland and the northern parts of England.

Snow is making it's way across the UK
Snow is making it's way across the UK.

WXCharts see snow begin to move down from Scotland into the UK by Wednesday, before moving to the north east coast and into Leeds.

By Thursday, two inches (5cm) of snow is expected to fall over Leeds and just under an inch (2cm) in Manchester.

Cardiff, Birmingham and north London could also see flurries of the white stuff, as well as Suffolk and Norwich.

In Wales, up to three inches could settle by the end of the week, with forecasters predicting around four inches in some higher areas.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA: “Wednesday will be the most extreme in terms of wintry weather, as a cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet.

Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK this week
Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK this week.

“It will be markedly colder than what we’ve just seen, daytime temperatures falling by half, and some areas will even struggle to hit 8C (46.4F), which will signify the biggest change in conditions.”

As well as this, temperatures will also fall from highs of 19C over the weekend, to minus 4C in parts of the country.

Overnight into Thursday and Friday, many areas will fall considerably lower than freezing, including parts of northern England, northern Wales and central England.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “A shock to the system lies ahead, with a taste of winter returning as British Summer Time starts.

“It's a notable change from warm to colder weather, with Tuesday's cold front bringing the risk of hill snow before wintry showers follow."

