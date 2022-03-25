Gordon Ramsay says he's glad coronavirus pandemic 'got rid' of bad restaurants

Chef Gordon Ramsay has admitted that he's happy that the coronavirus pandemic closed down bad restaurants.

The hospitality sector was one of the worst hit industries during the pandemic, with thousands of people losing their jobs.

In a new interview, Gordon, 55, claimed that while the past two years have been ‘devastating’ for restaurants, it has got rid of the ‘rubbish’.

He told the Radio Times: “The business was on its a***, but it’s getting better… It’s been devastating the last two years. Landlords don’t say, ‘Take a holiday for two years’. But I think what has been evident for all of us is the c***’s gone.”

The celebrity chef continued: “Well, just s******** in a prime position and taking advantage because they’re in a great location, and they’ve got the footfall. But now we’ve wiped the slate clean, which is good.”

He added: “Customers have got so much smarter in the last two years. They know a lot more about food than they ever have done and have been making their own sourdough, so it’s taught everyone to raise their game … It’s wiped the arrogance from the industry.”

Data from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) showed that in April 2020, over 1.5m employees who work in hospitality were furloughed in the UK, which makes up 25 per cent of all furloughed staff.

The pandemic also saw the closure of many independent restaurants, as well as branches of huge chains such as Pizza Express, Bella Italia, Byron Burger and Frankie & Benny’s.

Industry body UKHospitality has previously estimated that 640,000 jobs were lost across the sector during 2020.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said at the time: "The entire sector continues to be hit hard, but restaurants have arguably been hit hardest of all.

“Not surprisingly, many of the worst off are independent businesses teetering on the verge of collapse due, in large part, to the issue of rent debt.

"This is a stark reminder of the importance of having an exit strategy and ongoing support for businesses. Sustaining businesses, keeping them alive and keeping jobs protected is vitally important and is going to be key to recovery once we emerge from this."