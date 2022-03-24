You can now get a party gazebo that turns into garden pub

You can now buy a gazebo that turns into a pub. Picture: The Range/Getty

By Heart reporter

Shoppers are going wild for this party gazebo which will turn your garden into a bar.

With the weather set to get even hotter next month and the Queen's Jubilee right round the corner, we are predicting plenty of BBQs.

And you can get your home party-ready with an incredible gazebo, which also doubles as a pub.

Sold by The Range, this canopy will transform your garden into a paradise, complete with bar and stools.

You can get a gazebo bar from The Range. Picture: The Range

The gazebo sold out in days last year and has been brought back by the retailer by popular demand.

Bringing a ‘luxury twist’ to any BBQ, the cover can also provide shelter when the British weather takes an inevitable turn and it starts to rain.

It’s description reads: “Turn your back garden into a high-class, private resort with the Bar Gazebo & Two Chairs. using cream tarps and canopies to give the impression that it's bathed in warm sunlight no matter the weather.

“Guests can sit in the two included chairs, while you chat away and ensure everyone is fully fed and watered, topping up drinks from the bottles you have stashed behind the bar.

Studio.co.uk is also selling a gazebo bar. Picture: Studio.co.uk

“A high canopy adds shelter from both sun and light rain, making it the perfect relaxation and conversation spot.

“Black steel makes up the frame, l contrasting dramatically with the cream fabrics and acting as a stable structure for the temporary building.”

While it is usually £399.99, The Range is currently selling it for £249.99.

Studio.co.uk is also selling a similar grey gazebo and bar set for £299 which is also complete with lots of shelving space for you to store all your drink making must-haves.

If you wanted something more simple to make your own personal dining space, IKEA is also selling a steel frame for £115.