Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Picture: Warner Bros

A hilarious blooper from the famous scene in Friends has been doing the rounds on social media.

It's been almost 20 years since Friends last graced our screens, but that doesn't mean we don't still spend our weekends re-watching all the episodes on a loop.

The sitcom, which followed the lives of a group of friends living in New York City, first aired in 1994, and it remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

By far one of the most hilarious scenes in all 10 seasons is the 'pivot' scene, which occurs in episode 16 (The One With the Cop) of season five.

In the episode, Ross (played by David Schwimmer) buys a new sofa but refuses to pay for delivery. He, along with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), attempt to get the sofa up the stairs, with Ross repeatedly shouting the now-famous word at them.

A new clip doing the rounds on social media shows a hilarious outtake from the scene which is arguably even funnier than the original.

It shows David Schwimmer start hysterically laughing while shouting the word, prompting his co-stars and the audience to follow suit.

David has since said that he's never laughed as much as he did when filming that scene, and at one point he is seen signalling to the crew to stop filming.