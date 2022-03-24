Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

24 March 2022, 15:08

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original
A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original. Picture: Warner Bros

A hilarious blooper from the famous scene in Friends has been doing the rounds on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been almost 20 years since Friends last graced our screens, but that doesn't mean we don't still spend our weekends re-watching all the episodes on a loop.

The sitcom, which followed the lives of a group of friends living in New York City, first aired in 1994, and it remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

By far one of the most hilarious scenes in all 10 seasons is the 'pivot' scene, which occurs in episode 16 (The One With the Cop) of season five.

Posted by The Friends Memes on Sunday, January 23, 2022

In the episode, Ross (played by David Schwimmer) buys a new sofa but refuses to pay for delivery. He, along with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), attempt to get the sofa up the stairs, with Ross repeatedly shouting the now-famous word at them.

A new clip doing the rounds on social media shows a hilarious outtake from the scene which is arguably even funnier than the original.

The hilarious scene is one of the most iconic in the show
The hilarious scene is one of the most iconic in the show. Picture: Warner Bros

It shows David Schwimmer start hysterically laughing while shouting the word, prompting his co-stars and the audience to follow suit.

David has since said that he's never laughed as much as he did when filming that scene, and at one point he is seen signalling to the crew to stop filming.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Trending on Heart

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five

Celebrities

You can now buy a gazebo that turns into a pub

You can now get a party gazebo that turns into garden pub

Lifestyle

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV

Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast

Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy

Lifestyle

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline
Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming