Warning over 'vampire devices' costing households £147 a year

'Vampire devices' could be costing you £147 a year. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Your devices could be costing you an extra £147 a year, even when you're not using them.

The rising cost of gas and electricity bills has left millions of households in the UK looking for ways to conserve energy.

But now experts have warned that many of your 'vampire devices' could be draining a huge amount of electricity.

These so-called vampire devices are electronics that use power even when they are not in use.

According to British Gas research, homes in the UK spend £2.2bn every year just by leaving these devices on standby.

Your phone charger could be wasting energy. Picture: Getty Images

This works out as £147 a year for the average household, which could be as much as two months worth of electricity bills.

Smart speakers, laptops and televisions all drain money to keep running, with the average TV costing £24.61 per year to leave on standby.

Meanwhile, games consoles that haven’t been switched off at the mains cost an average of £12.17 and computers around £11.22.

Here’s a list of other ‘vampire devices’ which could be costing you money:

Games consoles - £12.17 per year

Computers - £11.22 per year

Microwave - £16.37 per year

Shower - £9.80 per year

Washing machine - £4.73 per year

Printer - £3.81 per year

Phone charger - £1.26 per year

An energy expert has said you should always remember to unplug your devices when they are fully charged. Picture: Getty Images

British Gas energy expert Marc Robson says that adding these devices to an extension lead that can be switched off at night is a good way to keep on top of your energy usage.

He also told the BBC: "Try not to overcharge your mobile phone and laptop unnecessarily.

"As soon as your device is charged, try and get into the habit of unplugging it.

"Not only will this save energy but it also prolongs battery life.

"A smart meter's in-home display can help to identify how much energy is used at different times of the day, so you can see where energy is wasted."

This comes after it was revealed that washing machines and dishwashers are the biggest energy guzzlers in your home. ]

According to the experts, these appliances account for a whopping 16 per cent of energy bill costs. You can find out more about which devices use the most electricity HERE.