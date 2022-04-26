Five of the most energy-guzzling appliances in the home revealed

Do you know which appliances are costing you the most to run? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the cost of living soars and energy prices rise for millions of people across the UK, we're taking a look at the appliances in your home costing you the most money to run.

Since energy prices shot up by 54 per cent on April 1, people across Britain have been trying new ways to save money.

For some, this includes evaluating which home appliances they are using the most, and which ones are using the most energy.

From there, households can adapt their way of living slightly to help save as many pennies as possible.

To make things easier for you, website Energy Saving Trust have pulled together a list of the five most energy-guzzling appliances around your house:

There are simple ways to make sure you're not pouring money down the sink. Picture: Getty

1) Wet appliances

By wet appliances, they mean appliances that use water including washing machines and dishwashers.

According to the experts, these appliances take the top spot as they account for 16 per cent of energy bill costs.

Wet appliances often cost more to run as they require more energy to heat the water up for washing dishes or clothes.

The experts suggest washing clothes and dishes on a lower temperature, or picking the eco option on each appliance.

2) Cold appliances

Cold appliances, like fridges and freezers, make up around 12 per cent of the average household's energy bill.

Due to the nature of these appliances, they have to be on all the time in order to maintain a cold temperature.

However, you can reduce the cost of running your fridge and freezer by ensuring you don't overload it with items – the more items, the harder the appliance has to work to stay cool.

Cold appliances, like your fridge, are constantly using energy to keep your food and drinks cold. Picture: Getty

3) Consumer appliances

Consumer appliances include items such as TVs, laptops and game consoles.

These are said to account for seven per cent of energy bills.

The easiest way to reduce the energy used by consumer appliances is to take them off standby.

4) Lighting

Lighting takes up around six per cent of the average home's energy bill.

You can simply reduce this energy cost by turning lights off when you're not in a room – this could save you around £14 a year.

Turning off lights when you are not in the room could bring your energy bill down. Picture: Getty

5) Cooking appliances

Kitchen appliances – oven, hob, kettle, microwave – are responsible for four per cent of your energy bill.

You can save money in the kitchen by using a microwave instead of the oven to heat up food (they are more efficient) and steering clear of overfilling your kettle.

