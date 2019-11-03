UK weather forecast – Arctic winds to blast Britain this week bringing bitter temperatures and icy gales

3 November 2019, 18:09

Thermometers will plummet as highs are only expected to reach single figures.
Thermometers will plummet as highs are only expected to reach single figures. Picture: Met Office / Getty

The Met Office has predicted heavy showers, icy gales and bitter lows of 3C as the chilly weather creeps in.

Britain is facing a week of freezing temperatures as a chilly Arctic plume sweeps across the country.

Icy showers, biting gales and bitter lows of 3C are expected to hit the UK from Monday morning when the wintry weather arrives.

According to the Met Office, thermometers will nose-dive as highs are only set to reach single figures.

The strongest gales will hit Scotland, Wales, Northern and South West England.
The strongest gales will hit Scotland, Wales, Northern and South West England. Picture: Getty

The strongest gales and rainfall will impact Scotland, Wales, Northern and South West England, with some parts even experiencing snow.

The weather service has issued over 70 yellow warnings across the UK as flooding has been forecast in many areas.

Brits can be expected to wake up to blankets of frost, meaning there is likely to be travel disruption on roads and rail services.

Temperatures are set to plummet to a chilly 3C.
Temperatures are set to plummet to a chilly 3C. Picture: Met Office
The weather service has issued over 70 yellow flood warnings and alerts.
The weather service has issued over 70 yellow flood warnings and alerts. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office outlook for Sunday said: "A mixture of areas of rain or showers and sunny spells.

"The rain most persistent over eastern and northern Scotland.

"Driest weather over east Wales and the Midlands after early fog or low cloud lifts.

"Windy in the far north."

As for Sunday night, the service added: "Further rain for eastern and northern Scotland, with some heavy showers affecting coastal parts of Wales and southern England.

"Clear spells inland."

Monday's weather forecast says: "Rain, heavy at times, and strong easterly winds for eastern Scotland.

"Elsewhere, a mix of sunshine and showers, these heavy in places with possible thunder near coasts in the south."

Weather experts have also predicted heavy rainfall and thundery showers throughout the week.

Tuesday to Thursday's outlook says: "Turning colder with wintry showers on Scottish hills Tuesday.

"Widespread frost early Wednesday with further rain arriving from the west later, this becoming persistent and heavy in places into Thursday."

