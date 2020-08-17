Storm Kyle 2020 UK: Met Office warn of wet and windy weather as Britain is hit by tropical storm

Low pressure coming over the Atlantic will bring with it the "remnants" of Storm Kyle. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Met Office has warned that the UK will see the "remnants" of Storm Kyle this week as it makes it way across the Atlantic Ocean.

This week, thunderstorm warnings are still in place over some parts of Britain following a 35 degree heatwave earlier in the month.

Over this coming week, low pressure coming over the Atlantic will bring with it the "remnants" of Storm Kyle, which is set to make for some wet and windy conditions.

The low pressure will also bring in some tropical air, with Storm Kyle's affects starting to be seen in the UK from Wednesday.

Friday is set to be wet and windy across the UK, unusually so for this time of year, but we will still see some fresher and more humid air.

Senior Operational Meteorologist for the UK Met Office explained: “Remnants of tropical storms can get caught in the jet stream and bring premature autumnal weather to the UK.

“Computer models show tropical storm Kyle doing just this. It’s a big change in the weather.”

The low pressure will also bring in some tropical air. Picture: Met Office

As for the rest of the week, heavy showers are expected to continue through Tuesday, mainly over Scotland where thunderstorms will also be likely.

Eastern parts of England will remain mainly dry over Tuesday, before outbreaks of rain spreads north and east throughout Wednesday.

