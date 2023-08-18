UK Thunderstorm Map: Real-time updates as Met Office warns of floods, lightning and power cuts

The Met Office has forecast thunderstorms for parts of central and southern England. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

Torrential downpours are set to batter the UK today as forecasters issue a real-time thunderstorm map to track the bad weather.

The Met Office has warned that heavy downpours could cause flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes today across the UK.

The weather service shared a thunderstorm map on social media with real-time updates tracking where the bad weather is expected to hit.

As torrential downpours batter Britain, over half a month's rain is expected to fall in just six hours.

Buildings and large structures could face damage from severe storms, while homes could lose electricity.

🌧️Showers moving northeastwards through the morning, with a risk of thunderstorms for parts of central and southern England 🌩️



💨Breezy, especially to the west of high ground and along western coasts



🌤️Best of the sunshine in northwest Scotland pic.twitter.com/VVmytfDJ8H — Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2023

Typically in August, 63mm of rain falls across the south-east of England over a whole month, however this Friday between 30mm and 40mm is expected.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place across the South and the West Midlands between 6am and noon.

Flood alerts have also been issued by the Environment Agency as experts say there's a "good chance" drivers will be affected by spray and standing water.

Rail travel will likely be impacted by the downpours too, with experts predicting that fallen trees will lead to delays and cancellations.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of west Wales

Friday 0000 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VhuWS42vxW — Met Office (@metoffice) August 16, 2023

The Met Office is warning those in Wales of strong gales this afternoon as winds of 60mph are expected in coastal areas of north and mid-Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers cautioned holidaymakers, asking them to be aware of the guidance being given by travel experts.

She said: "Given it is summer holidays, people are more likely to be wanting to be outside and travelling for holidays.

"There is a chance we could see driving conditions affected, leading to longer journey times.

"Take the advice from our partners such as the RAC with regards to driving in heavy rain if you do make that journey."

The weather service told Brits to brace themselves for longer journey times. Picture: Alamy

It's advisable to check weather apps before travelling on roads and trains due to the bad weather.

The meteorologist added that conditions should calm by tomorrow, and although "blustery" weather may still be present there will likely be some sunshine among the showers.

