UK weather: Travel chaos warning as torrential rain set to batter Britain this weekend

The Met Office has issued a weather warning. Picture: Getty Images/ Met Office

Rain is set to hit the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet, the Met Office warns.

After a scorching Bank Holiday, the forecast is looking a lot more rainy for many parts of the UK tonight.

While the South and South East will see sunshine and warm temperatures of around 25C, it’s a totally different story elsewhere.

In the North, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office has warned many areas are set to be pounded by heavy rainfall and thundery outbreaks.

As we head into the evening, there’s a yellow weather warning in place as 30-50mm of rain is forecast across Ireland and South West Scotland.

Heaviest showers will be in the hills of Dumfries and Galloway which could reach 100mm.

The persistent rainfall could cause localised floods for homes and businesses, while people are also being told to expect severe transport delays and difficult driving conditions.

Into the weekend, the rain is set to clear in Scotland, with sunny spells returning and some showers.

Wales could see more frequent showers, but most of the country will avoid the rain and temperatures could hit up to 27C in the South and South east.

As for Sunday, it’s a case of sunshine and scattered showers for most of the UK, but northern areas could see some thundery outbreaks.

Temperatures are also set to significantly drop, reaching the low 20s across the country.

The downpours mark an end to the scorching heatwave which saw records smashed for Bank Holiday weather.

On Sunday, a temperature of 33.3C was recorded at Heathrow, according to the Met Office's provisional reading.

It is the second time in one day that the record has been broken after a temperature of 31.6C was recorded earlier - beating the 31.5C record set at Heathrow in 2001.

Tuesday saw the third day in a row of sunshine for Brits as temperatures of more than 33C were hit in in southeast England.