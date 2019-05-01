UK weather forecast: COLD May Bank Holiday predicted rather than scorching 'Spanish plume'

1 May 2019, 11:42

The UK will sadly not experience a similar heatwave to the Easter Bank Holiday (stock image)
The UK will sadly not experience a similar heatwave to the Easter Bank Holiday (stock image). Picture: Getty

May Bank Holiday weather forecast: the Met Office have predicted that Britain will be hit by cold weather on the first May Bank Holiday

It was reported earlier this week that a 'Spanish Plume' is set to bring a heatwaves to the UK in time for the first May Bank Holiday.

However, the Met Office has now forecast that Britain will be hit by largely cold weather this weekend - and has warned of overnight frost and chilly mornings.

The UK looks set to experience chillier weather in the mornings this bank holiday (stock image)
The UK looks set to experience chillier weather in the mornings this bank holiday (stock image). Picture: Getty

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as many people in the UK should also be treated to warm days - with temperatures of around 16C predicted.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “Towards the Bank Holiday it’s looking a bit colder, with Saturday looking to be the coolest day.

“On Saturday, there’s a big east-west divide emerging, with the east looking windy, with showers pushing down from the north, with a small chance of snow in higher parts of eastern Scotland, although it won’t settle.

“In the west it’s looking decent, with sunshine and reasonably warm temperatures, at 15 or 16C, compared to 8 or 9C in the east.

“Into Sunday, high pressure will build across the country. There could be some overnight frost from a cold night on Saturday, so gardeners should beware.

“Sunday is looking decent, with lots of sunshine. There’s a small risk of showers but it will be dry for most and more pleasant than Saturday, with temperatures into the mid-teens across the country.

“On Monday there’s little change – it’ll be dry, with the possibility of another frosty start, but overall not a bad day.”

