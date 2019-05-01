Zac Efron gives update on Greatest Showman sequel

The actor, who plays serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming biopic has lifted the lid on a The Greatest Showman sequel. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Zac has excited fans of the musical by saying that discussions have started for a sequel

The Greatest Showman was one of the biggest movies of 2017 and 2018 and Zac Efron has spilled the beans on the possibility of a sequel.

The all singing all dancing star-studded musical based on the truel life story of P.T. Barnum brought together thousands all over the world and was a massive hit.

Zac, pictured with his co-stars told The Sun that a sequel is on the way. Picture: pa

31-year-old Efron was in London promoting his new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which is out this Friday, and he spoke to The Sun about the possibility of a The Greatest Showman sequel.

When asked about returning to his role as the playwright, Philip Carlyle, he said: "So those discussions have started and we are working on one [a sequel] right now."

Zac was asked about the sequel during his time on The Graham Norton Show this week. Picture: PA

Zac, who's sporting a freshly bleached hairdo, appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week, along with former co-star Seth Rogen and others, said: "Hugh [Jackman] is working on all sorts of things including a one-man show.

"What’s next? I don’t know but I hope there’s a sequel."

Fans have speculated as to what the plot of the second film could be about, and many reckon that it will focus on Efron's character rather than Hugh Jackman's.

The 30-year-old High School Musical star recently made a visit to London. Picture: PA

At the end of the original film, Philip Carlyle takes over the circus from P. T. Barnum, so it would be interesting to see where the story could go from there.

Hugh Jackman has also spoken about the possibility of a sequel, the 50-year-old told BBC Radio 2: "The real answer is ‘could be’, I'm not sure."