Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend? The 13 Again actor is rumoured to be dating swimmer Sarah Bro

Zac Efron has a string of famous women over the years - but who is his latest girlfriend? Picture: Getty

The US actor has been linked to a string of celebrity women over the years, from Vanessa Hudgens to Selena Gomez.

But his latest rumoured romance is with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

Here's everything you need to know about the Danish athlete, plus a look back at who else he's dated.

Who is Zac Efron's 'girlfriend' Sarah Bro?

Zac Efron is reportedly dating Danish swimmer Sarah Bro.

She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 4, 1996, which currently makes her 23 years old.

The pro athlete, who now lives in Los Angeles, competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio as part of the 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay event.

The swimming star boasts over 18k followers on Instagram and is following Zac, but he doesn’t appear to have hit follow back.

However, the two have been spotted at many of the same sporting events, including an LA Kings hockey game and the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas.

An eyewitness who saw the duo sat in the front row of the mixed marital arts, event told E! News that Zac and Sarah "looked like they were having a great time."

Who else has Zac Efron dated?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Zac Efron sparked speculation they were dating in February 2019 after he followed the singer on Instagram.

However insiders claimed she wasn’t looking for a relationship, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family.

"She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now."

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson and Zac starred together in The Greatest Showman, sending fans wild with their chemistry.

Rumours of their romance exploded online when he posted a picture of them together on Instagram, writing: "A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude? Look at her."

A few days later, Zac shared another snap of Rebecca and wrote: "I finally looked" with a series of heart eye emojis.

Alexandra Daddario

Zac was also rumoured to be dating Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario following the release of the reboot in 2017.

But she was quick to address the rumours and confirmed they were in fact just “good friends”.

She said: "I don't know that I started it. We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film.

"I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily and Zac starred alongside each other in the 2015 movie We Are Your Friends.

And although online romance rumours surfaced at the time, the model and actress was dating now husband Jeff Magid.

Zac and Taylor both voiced roles in Dr. Seuss' The Lorax in 2012. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift

Zac was linked to pop superstar Taylor Swift after the two voiced roles for Dr. Seuss' The Lorax in 2012.

Following the speculation, American talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres asked Taylor if she and Zac were an item, however she denied the rumours and said: "He's awesome, but we're not a couple."

Halston Sage

Bad Neighbors Halston Sage was linked to actor Zac after the two played an on-screen couple in the 2014 film.

Rumours began when the duo were pictured at a handful of the same events.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, who played on-screen couple Gabriella and Troy in the High School Musical films, split in 2010. Picture: Getty

Taylor Schilling

Orange Is The New Black actress Taylor Schilling was rumoured to be dating Zac Efron back in 2012 during filming for The Lucky One.

But when asked about their alleged relationship, she said: "Zac and I? Oh, noooo."

Vanessa Hudgens

Zac and Vanessa played on-screen lovers Gabriella and Troy in Disney's High School Musical series, but they also dated in real life.

The couple were together for four years but split in 2010 as their relationship reportedly "ran its course".