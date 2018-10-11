Selena Gomez 'receiving mental health treatment after emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez has reportedly been hospitalised. Picture: PA Images

Pop star Selena Gomez, 26, has reportedly entered a mental health facility.

Former Disney star and ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber Selena Gomez is thought to have entered a mental healthy facility, following two rounds of hospitalisation in a fortnight.

TMZ are reporting that the second stint was for what was described as an "emotional breakdown" and she is now seeking help for her 'downward emotional spiral'.

TMZ wrote: "We're told she was despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant.

"Our sources say a family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

"We're told Selena was released days later but had to be re-admitted late last week because her low blood cell count persisted, and it threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral."

The publication also reports that Selena was adamant to leave but "freaked out" when doctors refused her, and "tried ripping the IV's out of her arm".

TMZ also added that they have been told by sources that Selena is currently at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast and is receiving dialectical behaviour therapy - which treats various mental health disorders.

The pop star announced on her Instagram account recently that she was taking a break from social media, and wrote: "Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

Kidness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Her 'downward spiral' comes after Selena's ex, Justin Bieber, announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena also underwent major surgery last year, in which she received a kidney transplant from her best friend.