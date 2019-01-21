Hugh Jackman teases SEQUEL to The Greatest Showman

Will there be a Greatest Showman TWO? Picture: 20th Century Fox

Will there be a sequel to The Greatest Showman? Hugh Jackman has hinted there might be...

In news that has singlehandedly made Blue Monday disappear off the face of the earth, Hugh Jackman has teased the possibility of The Greatest Showman sequel!

Everyone's favourite film, musical, and soundtrack has taken the world by storm since its release in 2017 - and there might be a whole lot more to come.

In a recent interview, Hugh, who played P. T. Barnum in the film, said: "If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out."



The film, which grossed $435 million (£341m) worldwide, was released in December 2017 by 20th Century Fox, but is currently being bought by Disney. This means that in theory a sequel *could* be a likely possibility, but it doesn't look like there are current plans.

He continued: "We have a situation in the business where the company that did it has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now.

"I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.

Hugh Jackman said he'd be willing to do a Greatest Showman sequel. Picture: 20th Century Fox

"But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life." Hugh Jackman will be performing songs from The Greatest Showman, as well as his other projects like Les Mis, in a UK tour kicking off in May this year.

Hugh Jackman tour dates:

HUGH JACKMAN – THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW

Friday, 24 May - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Monday, 27 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Sunday, 2 June - The O2 Arena London

Monday, 3 June - The O2 Arena London

Speaking exclusively to Heart about his upcoming shows, he said: "This is a bucket list for me, I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not everyday I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland.

"You're gonna hear songs from The Greatest Showman, from Les Mis, fro stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End, on Broadway.

