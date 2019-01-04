The Voice coach will.i.am has never heard of The Greatest Showman and we can't quite believe it

will.i.am attending the launch of The Voice 2019. Picture: Getty

will.i.am claimed to never have heard of popular musical The Greatest Showman

In the most shocking bit of news since Brad and Angelina's split, will.i.am off of Black Eyed Peas and The Voice UK has never heard of The Greatest Showman.

He made the startling admission to Heart during the launch of The Voice 2019. When we asked the (very important) question of whether there was a possibility of the coaches doing a performance of any of the tracks from the beloved musical, he asked us to repeat the question.

Read more: Hugh Jackman: 'I wept when I saw Pink and Willow singing Greatest Showman'

After being asked whether he'd heard of the musical, he replied: "no".

And we were SHOCKED.

However, the other coaches were considerably keener to bring the much-loved musical to The Voice. Jennifer Hudson said: "I'm obsessed with the greatest showman. The soundtrack, the filo is one of my favourites ever.

Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs at The Voice launch. Picture: Getty

And Tom Jones added: "I think in The Greatest Showman there's some great songs, maybe we'll do one of them?"

The Greatest Showman is based on true events, and tells the story of circus entrepreneur P.T. Barnum.

It was released on Boxing Day 2017, and grossed more than $430 million at box offices worldwide.

The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman and was released in 2017. Picture: 20th Century Fox

The films was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'This Is Me', but lost out to Coco's 'Remember Me.

The Voice 2019, hosted by Emma William and featuring Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am as coaches, starts this Saturday (5 January) on ITV at 8PM on ITV.

It will for the first time allow trios to attend the blind auditions.

Speaking about the new format, Tom told Heart: It's proven to be a very good thing because you get more talent because some people sing better in a trio than they do individually. So that's new and exciting. Every year the amazing thing to me is more singers keep coming. Without those voices there would be no show.

NOW READ:

Fans shocked that Brooklyn Beckham's new girlfriend looks exactly like his mum Victoria

Mario Falcone hits back after being 'parent shamed' for drinking alcohol while bathing his baby

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as pregnant Duchess of Sussex snubs the Lindo Wing for Surrey hospital