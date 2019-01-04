Fans shocked that Brooklyn Beckham's new girlfriend looks exactly like his mum Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham is now dating model Hanna Cross. Picture: Instagram

The eldest Beckham child shared some arty photos of his new girlfriend on Instagram and many fans remarked on her uncanniness to his mum Victoria.

Brooklyn Beckham, 19, may have had a big break up in 2018 after he ended his relationship with 21-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz, but 2019 is already showing that he's found love again.

The budding photographer shared some arty snaps of he his new girlfriend, model Hanna Cross on Instagram making the romance official.

Fans were quick to point out that Hanna looks like a young Victoria. Picture: Instagram

But fans of Brooklyn couldn't help but comment on the uncanny resemblance Hanna has to his mother Victoria AKA Posh Spice.

Leaving messages below the images on the social media site fans remarked just how alike she is to a young Victoria who is now 44-years-old.

One fan quipped: "Someone looks like posh" while another remarked "she looks like your mom!"

Some fans also said that they thought Hanna resembled British singer Dua Lipa. We wouldn't mind having our looks compared to either of those beautiful ladies!

The pair's relationship first entered the public eye when they attended the British Fashion Awards together in London just before Christmas.

She also seemingly has the approval of Brooklyn's family as she was seen to be attending their lavish family New Year's Eve bash on social media and Victoria has been liking here photos on Instagram.