UK weather: Brits facing 'worst day of 2019' with 'snow bomb' this week

17 December 2019, 11:47

The UK could be hit by snow later this week (stock images)
The UK could be hit by snow later this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: experts have warned that Brits can expect snow, ice, wind and rain later this week.

Brits have been warned that the 'worst weather of 2019' is headed our way this week, with grim conditions settling in this Thursday (19 December).

A study on weather conditions conducted by Andrews Sykes Heater Hire found that July 21 was the day most likely to see 'perfect' conditions for Brits, while December the 19 is the most dreary.

Snow has been predicted in some parts of northern Scotland this week (stock image)
Snow has been predicted in some parts of northern Scotland this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

A spokesman said, according to the Daily Star: "Complaining about the weather is part of our national identity.

"So we thought it would be interesting to flip the conversation on its head and see once and for all when the nation is most likely to be content with their lot.

"DTN's massive data set of legacy weather data allowed us to pinpoint these days in some of the UK's major cities — days which we hope Brits are marking in their calendars as some sure-fire good weather days."

They added: "As winter approaches, the days of 'perfect' weather in July couldn't seem further away.

"We hope readers are able to stay warm in their homes through the winter months in what could be considered the cosiest season of the year."

The Met Office has predicted ice and snow starting tomorrow in the north of Scotland, and a yellow weather warning has been put in place for Scotland, Wales, South West England.

