Yorkshire floods: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Doncaster as RAF helicopter called in to help

Around 350 residents in the flooded village of Fishlake have had to evacuate their homes. Picture: Getty / Twitter

As the military drops sand bags in South Yorkshire, the Met Office warns there's more heavy rainfall to come.

The military has been called on to help strengthen defences against flash floods in South Yorkshire as the affected area buckles under heavy rainfall.

An RAF helicopter has been working through the night to drop sand bags on to flood banks in Doncaster as weather forecasters predict more storms ahead.

The Chinook bolstered protection in the badly-hit location of Bentley, close to a residential neighbourhood which was swallowed by floods last Friday.

The Fire and Rescue service evacuated an elderly man from a flooded house in Bentley, Doncaster. Picture: Getty

The Environment Agency revealed on Twitter it had asked for RAF assistance as residents fear the devastating damage could worsen this week, writing: "We've asked for military support to move aggregate to the #BentleyIngs area.

"This doesn't represent a further risk.

"The aggregate is being used to add further strength to a #flood defence in the area."

The military support arrived just as the Met Office issued their latest set of severe weather warnings in South Yorkshire.

The UK service issued yellow alerts for heavy rain on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. Picture: Getty

Waist-high water has already caused around 350 residents in the flooded village of Fishlake to evacuate their homes after the River Don's banks burst last week.

Doncaster Council has admitted it won't be offering "on the ground support" and are encouraging people in the area to leave.

However, the community has pulled together and the village's local cafe and pub have been providing those trapped inside their homes with food.

Chief executive Damian Allen said: "We are concerned over reports that some residents remain in the Fishlake area.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews are on hand to evacuate any Fishlake residents who may be stuck in their homes, and we would urge everybody to take advantage of this.

"The council are unable to offer on-the-ground support to residents who are in severe flood warning areas, based on advice from the Environment Agency."

According to Mr Allen, a rest centre has been set up in Stainforth to help those struggling in the floods.