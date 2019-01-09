WhatsApp announces huge change that will affect your group chats forever

WhatsApp's new update will allow users to reply individually on group chats (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

WhatsApp's new update will allow users to reply to individuals in a group chat

Nothing makes our bones quake quite like the news there's going to be another WhatsApp update - see: that time they introduced a video preview that could ruin the lives of sexters.

And now they may have changed the dynamic of group chats FOREVER, as they've made a brand-new feature that allows users to reply to each person individually.

If you're wondering how this new update works (and whether you'll be running the risk of accidentally selling a private reply to the whole group), the feature works by double tapping on an individual's name on the group chat and replying to them personally.

WhatsApps new feature is an absolute gamechanger for your group chat dynamic. Picture: Getty

Update 2.19.10, which is currently being rolled out to iPhone users, also allows people to add stickers to photos and videos. Some of these features are already available to Android users.

Tech site WeBetaInfo says: "You can quickly see the preview of status updates published by your contacts, if your device supports the 3D Touch technology.

"When you peek a status update, WhatsApp won't send the read receipt, so using this trick, you can invisibly see the first status update without sending any read notification."

