This Morning will be on your screens six days a week very soon!

This Morning is coming to our screens on a weekend too! Picture: ITV This Morning

By Alice Westoby

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be hosting new Sunday morning episodes of This Morning from the end of January

This Morning on Sunday is launching from the 20th January and will be hosted by everyone's favourite presenting couple, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

ITV have commissioned ten episodes of a Sunday morning edition of the magazine show which is hosted by Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Eamonn and Ruth from Monday to Fridays.

The new programme will kick off on 20th January. Picture: ITV

But the popular show is now creeping into the weekend TV line up and it was announced on today's episode of This Morning by Phil.

He said: “We have an exciting announcement to make for Sunday mornings, with a weekend episode of This Morning!"

"Eamonn and Ruth will be taking you through the highlights of This Morning from that week with some exclusive guests and lots of weekend treats thrown in for good measure.”

Speaking of his big new gig Eamonn said: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week. Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

Ruth added: “So stay in your pyjamas, put your feet up and enjoy a Sunday on This Morning with us!”

The Sunday episode of This Morning will include highlights from the shows from the week as well as a preview of the upcoming week on this morning and some exclusive new stories.

Will you be tuning in?