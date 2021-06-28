When is Boris Jonhson's announcement today?

Is Boris Johnson making an announcement today and what time is it?

Boris Johnson is set to lay out the new plans to ease lockdown next month.

The Prime Minister delayed ‘Freedom Day’ due to concerns over the Delta variant of coronavirus.

But today, the government is set to announce when all Covid restrictions can be lifted in England, putting an end to social distancing all together.

So, when is Boris Johnson’s announcement today and what will he say?

Is there a government announcement today?

Yes, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed Mr Johnson will be addressing the nation on Monday.

It has not been revealed when he will speak, but it is expected at some point this afternoon

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid is also set to update MPs this afternoon on whether lockdown can ease at all next week.

Less than 48 hours after taking over the job from Matt Hancock, Mr Javid will give a statement to the House of Commons on the roadmap out of restrictions in England.

The statement was due at 3.30pm, but it will reportedly be around 5pm or 5.30pm due to two urgent debates beforehand.

England's restrictions are currently due to end on July 19, but Mr Javid said he wants life to return to normal ‘as quickly as possible.

Speaking to reporters outside the Department of Health offices, he said:“We are still in a pandemic. I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible.

“And that will be my most immediate priority, to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible.”

What will Boris Johnson announce today?

The Prime Minister will outline when England can come out of lockdown altogether.

Hi official spokesperson said: “Monday will be the day when we were deciding on the decision on that and we are closely monitoring the data, ahead of providing full updates.

“Cabinet concluded with a discussion on our ongoing response to COVID-19.

“The Prime Minister reemphasises the Government’s determination to ensure the roadmap is irreversible and said he was constantly reviewing the data on cases, hospitalisations and deaths ahead of a decision on step four.”