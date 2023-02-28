Are teacher strikes going ahead? Dates and the latest in negotiations

Teachers are striking in England and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Are teachers on strike today? Everything you need to know about the walk outs this week...

Thousands of teachers across England, Scotland and Wales will be going on strike this week, with schools disrupted and lessons cancelled.

Teachers are set to walk out on different days depending on which union they are in, with three consecutive days of regional action kicking off today.

But which days are teachers striking and will schools close? Here’s what we know…

What days are UK teachers striking?

Teachers will be striking in March. Picture: Getty Images

In England and Wales there are regional strikes starting from today (1st March).

1st March: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region

2nd March: All schools in Wales (postponed from 14 Feb), as well as south-east and south-west England, and London

15th and 16th March: All schools in England and Wales

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will hold 20 further strike days between 13th March and 21st April.

Will schools close on strike days?

In England, the government says the schools should try to stay open, but less than half were able to keep lessons going during the February strikes.

Schools may be forced to close in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Parents don’t have to be told about closures in advance so head teachers may only decide on the day whether they can open. Schools can offer remote classes but this isn’t compulsory.

Similarly to England, head teachers in Wales decide whether to close.

Almost all primary and secondary schools in Scotland are closed on strike days, with local councils deciding.

Why are teachers striking?

Teachers Unions are calling for pay increases above inflation and want to make sure pay rises don’t come from existing budgets.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, teacher salaries in England fell by an average of 11% between 2010 and 2022 due to price rises.

The government has put forward a 3% pay rise for most teachers next year, but the NEU has said this isn’t enough.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government will provide an extra £2bn in school funding in England, adding this “will take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".