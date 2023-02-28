Are teacher strikes going ahead? Dates and the latest in negotiations

28 February 2023, 09:01 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 10:07

Teachers are striking in England and Wales
Teachers are striking in England and Wales. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are teachers on strike today? Everything you need to know about the walk outs this week...

Thousands of teachers across England, Scotland and Wales will be going on strike this week, with schools disrupted and lessons cancelled.

Teachers are set to walk out on different days depending on which union they are in, with three consecutive days of regional action kicking off today.

But which days are teachers striking and will schools close? Here’s what we know…

What days are UK teachers striking?

Teachers will be striking in March
Teachers will be striking in March. Picture: Getty Images

In England and Wales there are regional strikes starting from today (1st March).

  • 1st March: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region
  • 2nd March: All schools in Wales (postponed from 14 Feb), as well as south-east and south-west England, and London
  • 15th and 16th March: All schools in England and Wales

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will hold 20 further strike days between 13th March and 21st April.

Will schools close on strike days?

In England, the government says the schools should try to stay open, but less than half were able to keep lessons going during the February strikes.

Schools may be forced to close in England, Scotland and Wales
Schools may be forced to close in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Parents don’t have to be told about closures in advance so head teachers may only decide on the day whether they can open. Schools can offer remote classes but this isn’t compulsory.

Similarly to England, head teachers in Wales decide whether to close.

Almost all primary and secondary schools in Scotland are closed on strike days, with local councils deciding.

Why are teachers striking?

Teachers Unions are calling for pay increases above inflation and want to make sure pay rises don’t come from existing budgets.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, teacher salaries in England fell by an average of 11% between 2010 and 2022 due to price rises.

The government has put forward a 3% pay rise for most teachers next year, but the NEU has said this isn’t enough.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government will provide an extra £2bn in school funding in England, adding this “will take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".

Latest News

See more Latest News

33,000 more civil servants to join 100,000 already walking out next month

UK & World

Large-scale police search for newborn baby after missing couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon arrested

UK & World

Madonna pays tribute to her older brother Anthony Ciccone after his death

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Lifestyle

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Celebrities

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Celebrities