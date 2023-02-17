Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves. Picture: Alamy/Getty

The early years educator told TikTok users why she was removing certain children's books from her playgroup.

A teacher has explained why she is removing certain children's books, including Paddington Bear and Goldilocks, from her classroom.

The early years educator, who runs a Montessori playgroup for toddlers in Birmingham, revealed she was ditching a handful of kids' classics because she didn't agree with the messaging.

Pre-school manager Megi took to TikTok to run through the specific stories being scrapped from her library and told parents why she felt they weren't appropriate.

Defending the decision online, she said: "In recent years, there has been a movement in early years settings to remove certain books from their collections."

She continued: "This is often due to concerns over the messages that these books may convey, and a desire to promote more inclusive and diverse representation in children's literature. There are many books that have amazing stories and will stay in my shelves for years to come."

As the video flipped through a box of brightly coloured books, the Montessori Tots Playgroup owner revealed her reasoning.

She said: "I’m going to show you why I’m getting rid of classic stories.

"For example, The Rainbow Fish. I’m getting rid of that one because it’s actually a story about a fish who has no friends unless she gives away all her shiny scales away. It's not a great book for children."

Megi then selects 'My Mum' by Anthony Brown, and tells viewers it features a page that she "really dislikes".

"It’s all about the mum and what she likes to do. But there’s this one [page], 'she’s a great painter,' she’s doing her makeup, and then, 'she’s the strongest woman in the world,' [showing her carrying lots of shopping bags]," she said.

"I don’t want to show that to children. I don’t think that’s a healthy relationship because why is no one helping her? She shouldn't be doing that all by herself. The rest of the pages are alright."

The early years educator runs a toddler playgroup in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Next up is Goldilocks and the Three Bears, which she believes simply "doesn't make sense".

Instead, the early years educator keeps an alternative to the fairytale which she prefers.

Other stories shelved from Megi's learning environment included Paddington Bear, an "overly animated" Peppa Pig series, and Disney classic Aladdin.

The classroom shake-up was praised by many of the playgroup owner's followers, who had similar feelings towards books such as The Rainbow Fish.

"I said the exact same about rainbow fish the other day at work! I work in a pre school," agreed a fellow nursery worker.

Megi decided to remove all her Paddington books because she doesn't "really like the story". Picture: Alamy

However, a string of people slammed the decision and claimed the messaging in some of the ditched books was true to life.

"The mum one is good I think, some children only have a single mum and she does do everything herself," said one TikTok user.

While a second added: "Yes I don’t see why you are getting rid of the mum book. I carry many bags by myself and that is life at times."

