When is the four day Bank Holiday?

Is the Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday? Here's what we know... Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Is it a Bank Holiday this weekend? And when is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting events happening across the country.

As well as the Trooping the Colour parade and Party at the Palace, you can also expect to see The Big Jubilee Lunch & The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Millions of workers will also be treated to a four day weekend, with the government introducing an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend starts on June 2. Picture: Getty Images

But when is the four day Bank Holiday and is Monday 6th June a bank holiday? Here’s what we know…

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022.

This means many people have been given two days off work to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service.

Is Monday 6th June a bank holiday?

No, Monday 6th June is not a bank holiday.

The four day weekend is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Getty Images

The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday 2nd June 2022, with the extra bank holiday on Friday 3rd June.

In other exciting news, the full line up for The Platinum Party at the Palace has been announced.

Held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, George Ezra will be performing along with soul icon Diana Ross and Queen guitarist Brian May.

Opening up about being chosen to perform, George previously said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked.”

The stars will join Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli with a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John, as well as Queen and Adam Lambert opening the festival.

Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and Eurovision’s Sam Ryder are also on the bill.