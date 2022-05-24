When is the four day Bank Holiday?

24 May 2022, 13:21

Is the Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday? Here's what we know...
Is the Bank Holiday weekend on Thursday? Here's what we know... Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is it a Bank Holiday this weekend? And when is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting events happening across the country.

As well as the Trooping the Colour parade and Party at the Palace, you can also expect to see The Big Jubilee Lunch & The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Millions of workers will also be treated to a four day weekend, with the government introducing an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend starts on June 2
The Platinum Jubilee weekend starts on June 2. Picture: Getty Images

But when is the four day Bank Holiday and is Monday 6th June a bank holiday? Here’s what we know…

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022.

This means many people have been given two days off work to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service.

Is Monday 6th June a bank holiday?

No, Monday 6th June is not a bank holiday.

The four day weekend is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth
The four day weekend is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Getty Images

The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday 2nd June 2022, with the extra bank holiday on Friday 3rd June.

In other exciting news, the full line up for The Platinum Party at the Palace has been announced.

Held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, George Ezra will be performing along with soul icon Diana Ross and Queen guitarist Brian May.

Opening up about being chosen to perform, George previously said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked.”

The stars will join Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli with a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John, as well as Queen and Adam Lambert opening the festival.

Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and Eurovision’s Sam Ryder are also on the bill.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be warm and sunny

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

Royals

Here's the predicted weather forecast for the Jubilee Weekend

UK weather for the Jubilee weekend: Latest Met Office predictions for the Bank Holiday

NHS dentistry 'will die' leaving patients with 'no options' if practices continue to ditch health service ties, experts warn

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Max Bowden's life away from Ben Mitchell role

TV & Movies

Brooklyn has opened up about dad David's wedding speech

Brooklyn Beckham recalls the advice dad David gave him in his wedding speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she celebrated Rex's 3rd birthday

Stacey Solomon throws amazing dinosaur party for son Rex's birthday

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo has defended his new picture

Gino D'Acampo hits back at ‘haters’ who criticised him for kissing his daughter, 9, on the lips

Celebrities

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix

Tom and Julie have shared an update on social media

Gogglebox's Tom and Julie Malone leave fans devastated with filming update

TV & Movies

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown

Who is Richard Osman engaged to, does he have any children and who is his ex wife?

Celebrities

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign

Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

Lifestyle

BGT fans think they know how Ryland Petty's trick was done

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘work out’ Harry Potter paper magic trick

TV & Movies

Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders

Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a shirt from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped blouse from Albaray

Celebrities

Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death

Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano shares heartbreak after death of his mum

TV & Movies

Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver

Pointless star Richard Osman announces engagement to Doctor Who's Ingrid Oliver

Celebrities

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

TV & Movies

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle