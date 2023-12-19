When is the King's Christmas speech on TV and when was it recorded?

By Alice Dear

What time is King Charles III's Christmas speech and when was it filmed?

King Charles III's Christmas Day speech will be broadcast across the UK and around the world on 25th December, 2023.

The monarch, who acceded the throne in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, gave his first address as Monarch last year in a Christmas Day message which reflected his family's immense loss.

The Monarch's Christmas Day Speech is a tradition dating back to George V in 1932, and has been continued for 91-years since then.

Here's everything you need to know about King Charles III's Christmas speech for 2023.

King Charles III's Christmas Day message will be broadcast at 3:00pm on 25th December. Picture: BBC

What time is King Charles III's Speech on Christmas Day?

The King's Speech will be broadcast on BBC One at 3:00pm on Christmas Day.

The pre-recorded message from the Monarch will be around 10 minutes long and will reflect on the past year and will send well wishes to the nation during the Christmas and New Year period.

If you miss the broadcast, you can watch the King's Speech on iPlayer following the original broadcast.

When was King Charles III's speech recorded?

While it is not known exactly when King Charles' 2023 Christmas speech was recorded, we do know that it is recorded in advance and is not a live broadcast.

It is believed the message is recorded a matter of days before Christmas Day.

When was King Charles III's first Christmas speech?

King Charles III's first Christmas speech took place in 2022, just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

During the message, he reflected on his family's loss, saying to the nation: "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

