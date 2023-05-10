Prince George 'persuaded' King Charles to change centuries-long Coronation tradition

10 May 2023, 12:42

How Prince George 'persuaded' King Charles to change Coronation tradition
How Prince George 'persuaded' King Charles to change Coronation tradition. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince George reportedly asked King George to change an element of his Page of Honour uniform for the Coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned over the weekend, with Prince William's son Prince George acting as one of the Pages of Honour to the new monarch.

A Page of Honour's main role of the Coronation is to hold the King and Queen's robes as they travel through Westminster Abbey.

The job is usually given to children who are linked to the Royal Family, either through blood or friendship. The role also comes with a very specific dress code.

In history, the Pages of Honour wear a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and lace jabot.

Prince George stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in his Page of Honour uniform
Prince George stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in his Page of Honour uniform. Picture: Getty

They're also usually required to wear white breeches and white stockings. This was the part of the ensemble, however, which Prince George was reportedly not too keen on.

The Daily Mail report that, according to a source, Prince George persuaded King Charles to replace the tights with trousers.

It is said that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' older brother "wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school".

The Pages of Honour wore black trousers instead of tights
The Pages of Honour wore black trousers instead of tights. Picture: Getty

The tradition of breeches is centuries old, however, it is something the King allowed to be changed.

The monarch changed some elements of his own Royal Robes for the day of the Coronation, choosing to replace his own breeches with naval trousers.

Pages of Honour wear breeches to the State Opening of Parliament, 2007
Pages of Honour wear breeches to the State Opening of Parliament, 2007. Picture: Getty

On the day of the Coronation, King Charles and Queen Camilla had four Pages of Honour each.

The King's were Prince George, Nicholas Barclay, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Ralph Tollemache. The Queen's were Gus Lopes & Louis Lopes, Frederick Parker Bowles and Arthur Elliot.

