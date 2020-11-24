When is the last day of lockdown in England?

When can shops reopen after lockdown in England? Does lockdown end on December 2 or 3? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson announced England would be coming out of a national lockdown next month.

The Prime Minister addressed the House of Commons on Monday, saying the country will return to the ‘three tier’ system, with local restrictions depending on infection rate.

He said: “This will be, still, a hard winter.

“Christmas cannot be more than a long road to spring, but we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight.”

“So we're not going to replace national measures with a free for all, the status quo anti-Covid, we're going to go back instead to a regional tiered approach - applying the toughest measures where Covid is most prevalent.”

But when is the last day of lockdown in England and is it on December 2nd or December 3rd?

When is the last day of lockdown in England?

Mr Johnson told Parliament that the country's coronavirus lockdown will end on December 2, almost a month after the restrictions were imposed.

This means England will come out of lockdown from 12.01am on Wednesday, December 2 and the new rules will be in place that day.

All non-essential shops, gyms and beauty salons will be allowed to open their doors across the country.

Shops can reopen in England on December 2. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, rules around the hospitality sector are dependent on what tier your area is placed under.

The toughest Tier 3 rules have been updated by Boris Johnson and will include pubs remaining closed except for takeaway, click and collect, drive-through and delivery.

Households will not be able to socially with friends and family indoors in any setting unless they are part of their support bubble.

However, people can meet in groups of six or less in certain outdoor public spaces, but not in a private gardens or pub gardens.

Schools and universities will remain open in all the tiers, although a move to greater online provision is encouraged, while libraries, museums and retail can remain open.

