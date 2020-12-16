When is tier 3 lockdown over in London?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently announced that London has moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a ‘very sharp, exponential rise’ in coronavirus cases.

This means all hospitality businesses have had to close their doors to customers, other than for takeaway and delivery.

Large areas of the south-east of England have also moved into the toughest level of restrictions including much of Essex and Hertfordshire.

The places now in Tier 3 are Greater London, the South and West of Essex, which includes Basildon, Brentwood, Harlow, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Rochford, Maldon, Braintree and Chelmsford.

Thurrock and Southend-On-Sea borough councils are also in the highest alert level, along with the south of Hertfordshire including Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Watford and the Three Rivers local authority.

But when is London going to get out of Tier 3? Here’s what we know…

When is tier 3 lockdown over in London?

Tier 3 rules started in London at 0:01 on Wednesday 16 December, but it is currently unknown when residents will move out of the highest alert level.

The first review of the tiers is set for 16 December, but as London has only just moved into Tier 3, things will not change for the capital city.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the allocation of tiers will be reviewed every 14 days, so the next review after that will take place on 30 December.

Releasing a statement about the new rules in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was ‘disappointing’ for businesses.

He said: “The Government has decided to move London into Tier 3 from one minute past midnight on Wednesday morning.

“This is incredibly disappointing for our businesses who have suffered so much already this year.

“But it’s clear that the virus is accelerating in the wrong direction once again across London and the lives of Londoners are at risk.

“It would be such a tragedy to lose even more people to this disease when the vaccine is now being rolled out across our city.”

Despite the strict restrictions in the city, things will be relaxed over the festive period.

Between 23 and 27 December, three households can form a ‘Christmas bubble’ which means they can mix indoors and stay overnight.

According to government guidelines, those who are in the same bubble will be allowed to meet each other:

- In each other's homes

- At a place of worship

- In an outdoor public space, or garden

