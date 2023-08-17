Where are the wildfires in Tenerife and are flights cancelled?

17 August 2023, 16:37

Wildfires are blazing through Tenerife
Wildfires are blazing through Tenerife. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Tenerife after wildfires began on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wildfires have broken out on the island of Tenerife which has resulted in 7,600 people being evacuated or told to stay indoors.

The wildfire began on Wednesday in the mountainous areas of Arafo and Candelaria but has since spread a further 19 miles and left most of Tenerife covered in ash.

So far 2,600 hectares of land have been burned through while firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze.

Is it safe to travel to Tenerife and are flights to the island cancelled?

Wildfires in Tenerife have taken over the island
Wildfires in Tenerife have taken over the island. Picture: Getty

Is it safe to travel to Tenerife?

At the time of writing, the Foreign Office does not currently advise against travelling to Tenerife, however their website does include information about the extreme temperatures in Spain.

The FCDO say: "Extreme temperatures are currently affecting many areas of Spain. For severe weather warnings and updates, visit the Spanish Meteorological Office (AEMET) and European Meteorological Services website.

"For information on how to take care in the heat visit the NHS website or the website of the Spanish Ministry of Health (only available in Spanish). You should check with your travel provider before traveling and follow the advice of local authorities at all times."

The wildfires have blazed throughout the island
The wildfires have blazed throughout the island. Picture: Getty

Are flights to Tenerife cancelled?

Tenerife has two airports and at the time of writing there have been no flights to or from the island that have been cancelled.

If you have booked a flight to Tenerife it is best to contact the airline you have booked with regarding possible flight cancellations.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Tenerife
Thousands of people have been evacuated from Tenerife. Picture: Getty

Can I get a refund on my holiday?

Since the FCDO has not issued an advisory against all 'non-essential' travel to Tenerife, it may be difficult to get a refund on your holiday if you choose not to go.

It is best to contact the travel company you have booked with to confirm their cancellation policy.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze. Picture: Getty

What have officials said?

Regional president of the Canaries Fernando Clavijo stated: "This is probably the most complicated blaze we have had on the Canary Islands, if not ever, at least in the last 40 years."

He also said the fire "is out of control" and the situation "is not exactly very positive" at a news conference in Tenerife on Wednesday evening.

