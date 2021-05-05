Which countries will be on the travel 'green list' for holidays?

What countries could be added to the green list? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

What countries could be added to the UK's green list for travel from May 17? Here's what we know...

Later this week, the government is due to announce the 'green list' of countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine from May 17.

We don't yet know which countries will be on it, but there have been some key destinations highlighted as possible contenders.

The countries will be decided based on the state of coronavirus in the country and vaccination rates, and Malta and Gibraltar are among those that could be listed.

Here's what we know.

While there is some speculation about the countries that will be on the list, it is still too early to say for sure which will be added.

We don't yet know what countries will be added to the green list. Picture: PA

What countries could be on the 'green list'?

We don't yet know which countries will be on the first 'green list' for safe travel from May 17, but it is very likely that there won't be a huge number added initially.

It has been reported by The Sun that the following look set to be on the list.

Israel

Malta

Gibraltar

Iceland

USA

New Zealand

Australia

Ireland

A government source said, according to the Mirror, that the initial list for May 17 will "play it safe", adding: "It is a very cautious, initial list that will develop. It will be fairly underwhelming at first."

It has been reported that the list will be reviewed every three weeks, and that there are plans to add a number of other countries - including Spain, France and Greece - at the end of June.

It has been reported that Spain could be added to the green list at the end of June. Picture: PA

A source told the Telegraph: "It's a rolling, evolving list that is going to start off cautiously but could start to change quickly. It is not like a one-off list that affects the totality of the summer. It will update and other countries will be added.

It comes after a Downing Street source told The Times: "June will look a lot more like normal, many of the traditional holiday destinations will be on the list by then."

Speaking about foreign travel during a recent campaign trip to Hartlepool, Mr Johnson said: "We do want to do some opening up on May 17 but I don't think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else.

"I certainly don't – and we have got to be very, very tough, and we have got to be as cautious as we can, whilst we continue to open up."

When will the green list be announced?

We don't yet know for sure when the announcement will be, but it will reportedly take place this Friday.

