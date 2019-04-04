Second Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A second man's been charged with attempted murder after an attack in Kendal.

The 33-year old victim was targeted on a footpath at Waterside on Saturday.

He's still critical at the Royal Preston Hospital.

25-year old local man Jordan Jenkinson was due before magistrates today.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "Detectives have charged a second man as part of an investigation into a serious assault that occurred in Kendal.

"Jordan Lee Jenkinson, 25, of Lound Road, Kendal, will today (April 4) appear at Barrow Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The charges relate to an assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 30) on a footpath at Waterside.

"The victim of the assault, a 33-year-old Kendal man, remains in a critical condition at the Royal Preston Hospital.

"Earlier this week officers charged Luke Canning, 21, of Bridge Street, Burneside, with the same offences. He was remanded in custody following an appearance at court and is scheduled to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on April 15."