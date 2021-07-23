Dr Alex George pays tribute to brother Llŷr a year after tragic death

Dr Alex George has taken to Instagram to pen a tribute to his brother Llŷr a year on from his tragic death.

Alex George has penned an emotional tribute to his late brother Llŷr a year after he tragically took his own life.

Taking to Instagram, the A&E doctor wrote: "I can’t believe it’s been a year. Some days I really can’t accept or understand that you are not here. We miss you so much Llŷr. You give me so much strength, even when times are tough and it would be easy to give up.

"Mum, Dad and Elliott are doing ok, they miss you so much too. I would do anything to go out for a spin in the car with you again. Love you x".

Alex shared the heartbreaking news that Llŷr had taken his own life on Instagram last year.

He wrote: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy ♥️".

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 24 hours a day. You can also contact CALM on 0800 58 58 58 from 5pm-midnight 365 days a year.