Amanda Holden shares mammogram experience as she encourages listeners to get checked

By Naomi Bartram

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has filmed her latest mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this year, Amanda Holden has shared details of her latest Mammogram.

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast, which doctors use to look for early signs of breast cancer.

And Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda has taken listeners along to the hospital with her, to inspire others to regularly get their breasts checked too.

Speaking to the camera before she went in, Amanda admitted she gets nervous before every appointment but this is 'a really human thing to feel'.

Amanda Holden has shared her mammogram. Picture: Heart

“I always feel really nervous before I go in, I think it’s a really human thing to feel,” she said, adding: “I’m going to take you all the way through the who, thing, and I’m going to talk to you the whole way through and hopefully it will inspire you to do it too.”

Mammogram machines work by lowering a plastic plate onto the breast gently but firmly to flatten it.

The mammographer will usually take two X-rays of each breast – one from above and one from the side.

“I think the thing to say here is try not to be intimidated because this is a big machine,” Amanda explained.

“It’s a little bit buzzy and it’s also stripping off and having to do something in front of a complete stranger that it’s a bit nerve wracking.

“But in the end it’s for your own safety and your own good. All I can say is just do it, do it for your family, do it for you.”

Regular mammograms are offered to people over 50 in the UK. Picture: Heart

The NHS also advises checking your own breasts regularly to get to know what is normal for your body and notice any changes.

Amanda’s nurse explained: “It’s important for you to do your self examinations, we’re meant to do that monthly so you’re aware of what’s normal for you and you’re aware of any changes.

“You can also be vigilant by having regular mammograms and from the age of 50 upwards, for the NHS we invite you to have regular screens every three years.”

After her mammogram Amanda admitted while the process was uncomfortable, ‘it was totally worth doing.’

She said: “So I’ve just had it done and everybody's boobs are different so for me it didn’t feel too painful, it definitely felt very tight and it did feel a bit uncomfortable.

“But for the seconds it lasted it was totally worth doing. If you haven’t ever done it before I promise you it’s over really quickly.”

Every October, people all over the world show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

If you’d like to find out more, or donate, visit coppafeel.org/ and www.breastcancerhaven.org.uk/.