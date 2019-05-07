Amy Schumer shares adorable first picture of newborn son with husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer shared the first snap of newborn baby. Picture: Getty Images

They even gave a nod to Harry and Meghan's newborn with their Instagram caption.

The comedian and actress, 37, announced the birth of her first son with husband Chris Fischer, 39, late last night in an Instagram post captioned “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Stars led the congratulations for the couple in the comments of the post, with fellow actress Jennifer Garner writing "Beautiful! What great news, congratulations!!!". Jake Gyllenhall, Demi Lovato, and Sarah Jessica Parker also sent their well wishes to the pair.

Minutes before the big reveal, Schumer posted two snaps of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for Monday’s 2019 Met Gala “Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital 👠,” she joked in the caption.

Schumer's announcement came just hours after Buckingham Palace had confirmed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son. The royal couple have been a feature of Amy Schumer's pregnancy announcements. When she first revealed news of her pregnancy, Amy photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a photo of the royal couple whilst teasing the news was about to come on close Jessica Yellin's Instagram story. The news came days after Meghan's first photocall displaying her bump.

In the Instagram Story post shared by her Jessica Yellin, Schumer’s big news was hidden at the end of a list of a list of congressional and gubernatorial candidates, recommended by Amy. At the very bottom of the list came the line, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”