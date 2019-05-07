Amy Schumer shares adorable first picture of newborn son with husband Chris Fischer

7 May 2019, 09:02 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 09:03

Amy Schumer shared the first snap of newborn baby
Amy Schumer shared the first snap of newborn baby. Picture: Getty Images

They even gave a nod to Harry and Meghan's newborn with their Instagram caption.

The comedian and actress, 37, announced the birth of her first son with husband Chris Fischer, 39, late last night in an Instagram post captioned “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Stars led the congratulations for the couple in the comments of the post, with fellow actress Jennifer Garner writing "Beautiful! What great news, congratulations!!!". Jake Gyllenhall, Demi Lovato, and Sarah Jessica Parker also sent their well wishes to the pair.

Minutes before the big reveal, Schumer posted two snaps of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for Monday’s 2019 Met Gala “Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital 👠,” she joked in the caption.

Schumer's announcement came just hours after Buckingham Palace had confirmed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son. The royal couple have been a feature of Amy Schumer's pregnancy announcements. When she first revealed news of her pregnancy, Amy photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a photo of the royal couple whilst teasing the news was about to come on close Jessica Yellin's Instagram story. The news came days after Meghan's first photocall displaying her bump.

In the Instagram Story post shared by her Jessica Yellin, Schumer’s big news was hidden at the end of a list of a list of congressional and gubernatorial candidates, recommended by Amy. At the very bottom of the list came the line, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month

Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview
Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post
Despite once insisting she’d “always be a Spice Girl”, a source claims the fashion designer has had a change of heart.

Victoria Beckham ‘bans’ family from Spice Girls tour

The pregnant TV star is hoping to be considered for the judging role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture.

Stacey Solomon says X Factor judging role is ‘ultimate dream job’
The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything".

Kylie Minogue admits breast cancer ‘ruined her chances of motherhood’

Trending on Heart

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown

Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

Music

Line of Duty fans were stunned to discover the actor's real accent

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston's real accent shocks Sunday Brunch viewers

News

One fan tweeted: “HOLD UP, ISN'T ANYONE GONNA COMMENT HOW THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS LIKES HER WINE WITH A CUP OF @Starbucks COFFEE ON THE SIDE?”

Game Of Thrones fans in disbelief as STARBUCKS CUP is spotted in scene

TV & Movies

Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

TV & Movies

Adele shared the heartfelt message on her 31st birthday.

Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

Music