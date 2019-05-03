Met Gala: The most iconic outfits and dresses of all time ranked

Vote for your favourite Met Gala looks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Met Gala Ball will happen again this month in New York City, but who will serve another iconic look and make fashion history?

The Met Gala Ball 2019 will take place on May 6 this year in New York City.

This year, the theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion", and fans everywhere are expecting amazing fashion moments from the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The past years of the Met Gala Ball have already delivered some of the most iconic fashion moments in history, whether it's Rihanna's huge yellow train or Kim Kardashian's 'sofa print' dress.

Here, we have ranked the most iconic looks of all time. Scroll down and make sure you vote for your own favourites!