Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrate following the birth of their first son

The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently. Picture: PA

The pair welcomed their third child into the world recently as Andy is recovering from an injury.

By Mared Parry

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim have just welcomed their first son into the world, it was revealed last night.

The pair, both 32, are already parents to their two daughters, Sophie, three, and Edie, two, who will now be older sisters to their new brother.

The couple now have three children. Picture: PA

Kim is said to have given birth last week at a hospital in London, not too far from the couple's home in Oxshott, Surrey.

Wimbledon champ Andy is still recovering from his major hip surgery but has joked that he needed to get back on the road because his ever-expanding family was getting "out of control".

He now has a metal hip after he underwent a hip resurfacing operation in London back in January this year, and has been getting better ever since.

Sir Andy's grandfather has revealed to The Sun that both mum and baby are doing well.

The pair got married in 2015. Picture: PA

Roy Erskine, 88, said: "It's a wee boy, I don't know his name yet. I've seen photos. They're doing fine."

Andy has also spoken out about his wife's pregnancy, admitting that he's taken some paternity leave to help with parental duties.

He told The Sunday Times: "We'll be pretty busy with three children under the age of four."