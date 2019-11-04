Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrate following the birth of their first son

4 November 2019, 13:54

The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently
The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently. Picture: PA

The pair welcomed their third child into the world recently as Andy is recovering from an injury.

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim have just welcomed their first son into the world, it was revealed last night.

The pair, both 32, are already parents to their two daughters, Sophie, three, and Edie, two, who will now be older sisters to their new brother.

READ MORE: Who is Andy Murray's wife Kim and what do we know about their family life?

The couple now have three children
The couple now have three children. Picture: PA

Kim is said to have given birth last week at a hospital in London, not too far from the couple's home in Oxshott, Surrey.

Wimbledon champ Andy is still recovering from his major hip surgery but has joked that he needed to get back on the road because his ever-expanding family was getting "out of control".

He now has a metal hip after he underwent a hip resurfacing operation in London back in January this year, and has been getting better ever since.

Sir Andy's grandfather has revealed to The Sun that both mum and baby are doing well.

The pair got married in 2015
The pair got married in 2015. Picture: PA

Roy Erskine, 88, said: "It's a wee boy, I don't know his name yet. I've seen photos. They're doing fine."

Andy has also spoken out about his wife's pregnancy, admitting that he's taken some paternity leave to help with parental duties.

He told The Sunday Times: "We'll be pretty busy with three children under the age of four."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Simon Cowell is launching another new talent show

Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith spotted the ghostly figure in her house

Sheridan Smith claims her house is haunted after spotting terrifying ghostly figure
Strictly fans praised the first ever same sex routine

Strictly viewers in tears as Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima perform landmark same sex routine

TV & Movies

Jean-Christophe

TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli reveals son may never speak in emotional interview
Holly Willoughby is wearing a £350 skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £350 Marcus Lupfer midi skirt and Gap jumper

Trending on Heart

The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment

This Morning viewers divided as expert says couples should buy separate duvets to improve sleep

TV & Movies

The mum was absolutely furious with the mishap

Mum-of-six's fury as daughter's birthday is 'ruined' after £28 Deliveroo KFC sent to wrong address

Lifestyle

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Lifestyle

ITV viewers are not happy with the technical fault

ITV forced to apologise after technical fault stops furious viewers from using ITV Hub

TV & Movies

The mum was in hysterics when she saw her unborn baby's rude gesture

Mum-to-be in hysterics as ultrasound shows unborn baby swearing at her

Lifestyle

Here's how you can watch shooting stars this week

What is a Taurid meteor shower and how can I watch the shooting stars this Bonfire night?

Lifestyle