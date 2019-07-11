Who is Andy Murray's wife Kim, is she pregnant and how many kids does she have with the tennis star?

11 July 2019, 09:57 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 10:18

Everything you need to know about Kim Sears and Andy Murray's relationship
Everything you need to know about Kim Sears and Andy Murray's relationship. Picture: Getty

Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears sparked pregnancy rumours after sporting a maternity top at Wimbledon - here's everything you need to know about their family and kids.

Kim Sears appeared at her husband Andy Murray's tennis match dressed in a polkadot maternity top earlier this week.

Kim was cheering Andy on as he played doubles with Serena Williams, which they won.

Kim Sears sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this week
Kim Sears sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Andy said after the match: "Overall we both played well. If she continues to return like that, then we have a good chance. For me now, all matches are good. Doubles especially are good for the reactions and reflexes, something which has helped me in the last four or five weeks."

As well as sharing their excitement about the score, many people took to social media to speculate about whether she could be pregnant.

One person tweeted: "Anyone else think there may be the tiny patter of little Murray feet on the way, theres been a few times I've thought Kim looked pregnant both at #Wimbledon & a few weeks back at Queens, fabulous news if they are..."

And another added: "Kim Sears is that a baby bump I see?"

How many children do Andy Murray and Kim Sears have?

Andy and Kim are parents to Sophia, three, and Edie, one.

Is Kim Sears pregnant?

Neither Kim nor Andy have confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumours, but if they are true this will be their third child.

Kim Sears and Andy Murray have been together since 2005
Kim Sears and Andy Murray have been together since 2005. Picture: Getty

How did Kim Sears and Andy Murray meet?

Kim and Andy met when she was 17 and he 18 when her dad, Nigel Sears, introduced them in 2005. He was the head of the Women's Tennis Association.

They made their romance official when he kissed her after winning a tournament in 2006. The pair married on April 11th 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral.

