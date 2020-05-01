Ant and Dec fight and throw a banana, a book and even a chair at each other in hilarious new TikTok video

The hilarious duo are isolating in their respective homes during lockdown but it hasn't stopped them entertaining the public.

Ant and Dec might not be physically together during lockdown, but they're still making us laugh non-stop.

The Geordie presenting duo recently posted a brand new video to their TikTok account where they 'fight' and throw random objects at each other.

The video begins with Declan Donnelly, 44, minding his own business while reading a book and then Ant McPartlin, 44, distracts him by throwing a ping-pong ball at his face.

Dec isn't impressed with his friend's distraction and throws his book back at him in pretend anger, with it hitting Ant.

The pair then start to throw things back and forth at each other with items such as a banana ending up in the mix somehow.

The video ends with Ant deciding to pick up his green chair and throw it across at Dec.

Of course, the video was filmed in with the award-winning presenters in completely different homes, but they've used clever tricks to make it look like they are together, and it also gives us a rare glance into their lavish homes.

The TikTok video was shared with their 1m followers on the new account and has already amassed 1.2 million streams and 229k likes.

After this, they re-shared the video to their 3.9m Instagram followers, prompting fans to head to the TikTok, with the caption reading: "Pssttt... I want that book back! if you want more, head over to our TikTok @antanddec."

Fans took to the comments section to reveal how the duo had brightened their day.