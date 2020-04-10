Ant and Dec join latest craze and recreate famous painting during lockdown

Ant and Dec recreated The Arnolfini Portrait by Dutch artist Jan van Eyck. Picture: Instagram

The cheeky duo left fans in stitches after they copied The Arnolfini Portrait as part of a viral Instagram challenge.

Ant and Dec have joined the latest Instagram craze of recreating a famous painting during lockdown, leaving fans in stitches online.

The Geordie presenting duo, both 44, caused a storm on social media after dressing up as a married couple from the 1400s using Ant's adorable puppy as a prop.

Wrapping themselves up in robes and headgear to mimic the famous The Arnolfini Portrait by Dutch artist Jan van Eyck, the two perfectly positioned themselves to copy the iconic oil painting.

The telly stars even managed to find a red backdrop for the funny picture, which racked up over 50,000 likes.

The Saturday Night Takeaway hosts posted the snap alongside the original artwork with the caption: "Art Meets Dec @gettymuseum #BetweenArtandQuarantine."

The pair also joked: "No social distancing rules were broken in the making of this masterpiece," hinting they had doctored the snap using photo-editing skills.

Followers were quick to heap praise on the boys for keeping them entertained as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I’m literally crying this is so funny," said one impressed fan.

Another added: "That’s brilliant! Whoever merged your two photos is a genius! Xx."

"It’s so funny it looks exactly the same," said a third.

While a fourth wrote: "Hahahaha I love this."

Ant and Dec weren't the first people to take part in Los Angeles-based Getty Museum’s #BetweenArtandQuarantine Challenge.

The famous photography company have been encouraging people to impersonate great artworks online while the world self-isolates at home.

Ant and Dec have been in lockdown in their separate homes since the government guidelines have been put in place.

Last weekend, the TV pair ended the latest series of Saturday Night Takeaway from their own front rooms.

Wrapping up the hilarious season with a scavenger hunt hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the duo were instructed to look for items during the break and shocked fans when they returned with more awards than they could count.