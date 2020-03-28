Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly plan to host Saturday Night Takeaway from home

Ant and Dec reveal they will present Saturday Night Takeaway from their homes tonight. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie duo are separated by self-isolation but will present the popular show from their front rooms.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have revealed they will host tonight's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway from their own homes as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

The Geordie duo, who have been separated by self-isolation, posted a cheeky video on Instagram last night reassuring fans the popular show would still go ahead as they were planning on presenting it from their front rooms.

In the funny clip, which saw the telly stars, both 44, kicking back on their luxurious sofas, Ant phoned Dec to check in on his best pal during the health pandemic.

Read more: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans complain to Ofcom over 'disgusting' snog

After exchanging smiles and hellos, Dec asked Ant what he was up too, to which Ant replied: "Not much, isolating, it's all the rage you know."

Dec then began teasing the new format for tonight's episode, saying: "Everybody's at it, I feel weird not being in studio getting takeaway ready for this weekend. What're you going to do Saturday at 7 o'clock?"

To which Ant joked: "I'm going to be doing what the rest of the country are doing, ordering a takeaway and watching takeaway."

Read more: Bradley Walsh loses it as The Chase descends into chaos during explosive Ant and Dec prank

Last week, the duo performed to an empty studio. Picture: ITV

He continued: "Tell you what, if we're both going to be watching it why don't we watch it together with the rest of the country? Do the show on telly, from both our houses?"

Dec then asked: "Is that even possible?"

To which Ant said: "Course it is, we can do it! It's 2020, we're living in the future, man. Shall we do it then?"

Revealing his excitement, Dec said: "Hell yeah let's do it – I'm going to wear a suit and everything," before swiftly changing into a smart outfit ready for his performance this evening.

Read more: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 11,823?

Tonight's episode is expected to feature plenty of pre-recorded scenes and a montage of the show's best bits, but will also screen many live sections from the hosts' homes.

Last Saturday night, the ITV show was hosted without a studio audience for the first time in its history as the public were encouraged to take social distancing seriously.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs tonight on ITV at 7pm.