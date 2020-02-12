Ant and Dec confirm when Saturday Night Takeaway will return

Ant and Dec have finally revealed when Saturday Night Takeaway will be back on our screens.

The ultimate weekend TV is finally back, as Ant and Dec prepare for another series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Along with lots of laughs, the programme promises new games, challenges and of course ‘Win the Ads’.

But when does the show start and is there a trailer? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back?

Ant and Dec shared a Tweet revealing that the show will be back on our screens on Saturday 22nd February.

They wrote: "Right then, who wants to know when the new series of @itvtakeaway starts?"

ITV then replied: "We're on it!" alongside a GIF which revealed the start date.

This means we only have a few weeks to wait until the boys are back on our screens.

SNT is on ITV and usually starts around 7pm, although an official time hasn’t yet been announced.

And fans were quick to reply, as one wrote: "Yayyy! I've been looking forward to this for two years! My favourite show on telly."

"Cant wait soooooo excited," said another.

Is there a trailer for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway?

Yes, there is an exciting trailer for Ant and Dec’s SNT.

Sharing a video on their joint Instagram account, the Geordie pair can be seen discussing whether this season will be the best yet.

Ant, 44, asks his best pal: “Do you really think we can make the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway the best ever?”

Next to the post, the boys wrote: “Think we can make #SaturdayNightTakeaway the best ever?! We certainly can-can! 💃💃”

Before adding: “On your telly this Feb @itvtakeaway @itv.”

What can we expect from Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec have teased a whole host of exciting things including “Games, pranks, amazing prizes and big surprises.”

Classic play along segment ‘Win The Ads’ is also back, as well as a celebrity voiceover each week.

And it looks as though Stephen Mulhern is also back presenting alongside the boys, as he appears in the trailer, saying: “I think you’re forgetting someone?”, before they reply: “I don’t think so…”

Why was Saturday Night Takeaway not on last year?

ITV postponed Saturday Night Takeaway last year, after Ant stepped down from his TV work in March 2018 following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving following a car crash.

In an original statement, the Geordie pair said they did not want to compromise the quality of the show so thought it was better to rest it until 2020.

"My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off," Ant said.

"I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

