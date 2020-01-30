And and Dec to sign impressive £40million golden handcuffs deal with ITV

By Mared Parry

The lucrative deal has been confirmed by the pair and they are currently in talks with ITV's major bosses.

National treasures Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have confirmed that they are currently in talks to sign a very impressive golden handcuffs deal with ITV, worth a whopping £40,000,000.

The Geordie TV duo, both 44, have been inseparable since their teens and have since grown into the biggest presenters on British television.

Ant and Dec have worked with ITV for nearly two decades. Picture: PA

It's recently been reported that the pair have trademarked their names in order to protect their joint brand for years to come.

On Tuesday evening, Ant and Dec scooped the gong for Best Presenters at the National Television Awards for the 19th year in a row, with Ant joking "it'd be good to make it 20!".

The cheeky pair, who have worked with ITV for nearly two decades are hoping to sign the golden handcuffs deal ahead of their upcoming new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dec revealed: "We are in talks, it will be for a few more years but nothing is signed yet. Not yet. We are hoping to get it signed before we start Takeaway."

They scooped the Best Presenter gong for the 19th year on Tuesday. Picture: PA

While Ant added: 'You know we love working with ITV, they have been great supporters of us, so it will happen.

"We can’t wait for Takeaway to come back, we have really missed making it.

"We are already doing stuff for it at the moment so with that and Britain’s Got Talent we are very busy."

The brand new golden handcuffs deal secures them to only work exclusively with ITV, and is said to be three-years-long, worth £40million, and was put forwards after interest from other channels such as Amazon.

Heart.co.uk has contacted Ant and Dec's representatives for comment.