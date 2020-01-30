And and Dec to sign impressive £40million golden handcuffs deal with ITV

30 January 2020, 11:53

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The lucrative deal has been confirmed by the pair and they are currently in talks with ITV's major bosses.

National treasures Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have confirmed that they are currently in talks to sign a very impressive golden handcuffs deal with ITV, worth a whopping £40,000,000.

The Geordie TV duo, both 44, have been inseparable since their teens and have since grown into the biggest presenters on British television.

READ MORE: And and Dec win Best Presenter award at the NTAs for 19th year running

Ant and Dec have worked with ITV for nearly two decades
Ant and Dec have worked with ITV for nearly two decades. Picture: PA

It's recently been reported that the pair have trademarked their names in order to protect their joint brand for years to come.

On Tuesday evening, Ant and Dec scooped the gong for Best Presenters at the National Television Awards for the 19th year in a row, with Ant joking "it'd be good to make it 20!".

The cheeky pair, who have worked with ITV for nearly two decades are hoping to sign the golden handcuffs deal ahead of their upcoming new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dec revealed: "We are in talks, it will be for a few more years but nothing is signed yet. Not yet. We are hoping to get it signed before we start Takeaway."

They scooped the Best Presenter gong for the 19th year on Tuesday
They scooped the Best Presenter gong for the 19th year on Tuesday. Picture: PA

While Ant added: 'You know we love working with ITV, they have been great supporters of us, so it will happen.

"We can’t wait for Takeaway to come back, we have really missed making it.

"We are already doing stuff for it at the moment so with that and Britain’s Got Talent we are very busy."

The brand new golden handcuffs deal secures them to only work exclusively with ITV, and is said to be three-years-long, worth £40million, and was put forwards after interest from other channels such as Amazon.

Heart.co.uk has contacted Ant and Dec's representatives for comment.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby admitted she had come clean to a friend

Holly Willoughby reveals she had to make the 'difficult' decision to tell friend their partner was cheating
James Corden has spoken out about the Carpool Karaoke 'scandal'

James Corden defends not driving during Carpool Karaoke after fan backlash

TV & Movies

Gary Kemp wants Spandau Ballet to reform

Gary Kemp makes public plea to Tony Hadley to reform Spandau Ballet
Holly Willoughby's dress is in the sale for £330

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £330 print midi dress from Goat Fashion
The Global Awards with Very is back for 2020 - and pre-sale tickets are available now!

Global Awards with Very 2020: Pre-sale tickets now available!

Trending on Heart

The woman claimed her dog prevented her from flying to Wuhan days before the outbrake

Woman's dog destroyed her passport before she travelled to Wuhan days before Coronavirus outbreak

Lifestyle

Aldi is selling heart shaped nuggets

Aldi is selling heart-shaped chicken nuggets as part of a £10 Valentine's Day meal deal

Lifestyle

Being 'boring' with your partner is the key to a long relationship

Being 'boring' with your partner is the key to staying together, expert reveals

Lifestyle

Mayonnaise will get rid of you sticker residue

Woman reveals crazy mayonnaise hack that banishes grimy sticker residue

Lifestyle

Energy company to pay back £8.9million after overcharging customers and issuing inaccurate statements

Energy company to pay back £8.9million after overcharging customers and issuing inaccurate statements

Lifestyle

The fitness guru has been slammed for his comments

Male fitness guru slated for saying women who don't lose weight after childbirth are to blame for divorce

Lifestyle