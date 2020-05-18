Exclusive

Ashley Roberts recalls favourite Lady Gaga moment... when they bonded during toilet break

Ashley Roberts shared her tour memories of Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

By Faye Lyons-White

Heart's Ashley Roberts reveals how she struck up a friendship with the kooky star when she opened for the Pussycat Dolls' 2009 tour.

Girls often have their best conversations in the toilets, and it turns out it’s the same for celebs, too.

On this week's Heart Showbiz Hub podcast, Ashley Roberts reminisces about the Pussycat Dolls' 2009 tour, where Lady Gaga was the opening act.

She said: "The longest conversation I actually had with her whilst we were on the road was in the loo.

"We were both weeing at the same time and she was just telling me that she likes to sing in the loo and that’s actually how she got her break ‘cause she was singing in the loo to one of the execs."

The Pussycat Dolls on tour in 2009. Picture: Getty

But that confession wasn't the only gift Gaga gave Ashley and the other PCD girls. At the end of the The Doll Domination Tour back in 2009, she presented each member with a personally designed teddy bear.

Ashley said: "She did give each of us an individual Build-A-Bear. She went and built a bear each for us individually. Mine had a polka-dotted bow.

"She opened for us. She also wrote Just Dance for the Pussycat Dolls, and we didn’t end up taking it and it was her first single and I mean, she just blew up… same as Rihanna.

Gaga was about to shoot to stardom when she opened for the Dolls on tour. Picture: Getty

"They both opened up for us and they were just catapulted into superstardom. It was like we were their good luck charm… now run along and just take over the world."

